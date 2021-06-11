Fast & Furious 3-Car Bundle coming to Rocket League

Pontiac Fiero and six Decals( Flames, Stripes, Circuit Pro, Wings, Lightning, and Reel Life)

Dodge Charger and seven Decals (Alameda Twin, Flames, Good Graces, Rally, Sinclair, Wheelman, and Reel Life)

Nissan Skyline and seven Decals (“Bold, 2Cool, 2Tuff, Clean Cut, Home Stretch, The Clutch, and Reel Life)

Players will also be able to purchase the Car Packs indivisually for 1000 Credits. If the Dodge Charger and/or Nissan Skyline is already owned, Upgrade Packs featuring new wheels and Reel Life Decals can be bought for 300 Credits. There’s also a brand new song by Anitta called “Furiosa” available as a Player Anthem song, along with a second song revealed when it’s live in the Item Shop. Finally, the “Tuna, No Crust” Title can be claimed for free when the Fast & Furious 3-Car Bundle launches. All items will be available to purchase between June 17 and June 30.

To celebrate the release, a Fast & Furious: Rocket League Rumble livestream will be happening on June 19 at 7pm BST. It’ll feature top Rocket League crews competing in 4v4 Rumble Matches. The stream can be watched here.