There’s a new F1 and Rocket League partnership

There’s always something new coming to Psyonix’s car football megahit, and today we found out about an F1 and Rocket League partnership. Tomorrow the Formula 1 Fan Pack releases, packed full of Decals and Wheels.
“Psyonix, the San Diego video game developer, in partnership with Formula 1®, announced that the Formula 1® Fan Pack will be available in Rocket League beginning May 20, on all platforms!
The Formula 1® Fan Pack will be available in the Item Shop and features the Formula 1® 2021 Car with a unique Decal, ten F1® team Decals, and Pirelli Wheels. It will be available for 2000 Credits from May 20 until May 26. Additionally, a Formula 1® Player Banner will be available for free beginning May 20. All ten teams competing in the 2021 FIA Formula One World Championship will have their current liveries featured in the pack:
Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN
Scuderia AlphaTauri Honda
Alpine F1 Team
Aston Martin Cognizant F1 Team
Scuderia Ferrari
Uralkali Haas F1 Team
McLaren F1 Team
Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team
Red Bull Racing Honda
Williams Racing
The pack is the beginning of a multi-year partnership between Psyonix and Formula 1®, with the Formula 1® Fan Pack returning to the game throughout the year around future F1® events.”
I adore Rocket League, and sometimes you just want to throw a few quid at a cracking free to play game. If you’re into F1 and want to jazz up your car, it might be worth picking up this pack tomorrow.