EA reveals gameplay features of F1 22 with new trailer

As the lead up to release for EA Sports F1 22 gets ever nearer, the publisher has put out a new trailer that showcases all the gameplay features that’ll be coming with the new title.

The trailer shows off all new cars, sprint races, circuit updates (including courses that have real life changes to them in game now), and much more, and you can view it below. F1 Life is a new social hub that lets you show off your collection of supercars and trophies, while F1 22 Champions Edition players will get new My Team Icons Jacques Villeneuve, Mark Webber, and Nico Hülkenberg, and two drivable safety cars: the Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series and Aston Martin Vantage for use in Time Trial.

Elsewhere, there is VR mode for PC players, My Team (now with three starting points), the 10-year career mode with two-player functionality, and multiplayer which includes offline split-screen.

We recently got to play EA Sports F1 22, and Chris White enjoyed it, saying: “It’s great to see Sprint Races in the game, and the added level of immersion in regards to taking part in formation laps, driving the safety car, and pit stops provides further reason that EA are head and shoulders above other developers when it comes to building the best racer available”.

Lee Mather, Senior Creative Director on the game at Codemasters, said: “F1 22 allows players to live their Formula 1 fantasies both on and off the track. Players are excited to enter the new era of Formula 1 with the introduction of new cars, regulations, and more control of race day moments. F1 22 enables players to be more social with their friends away from the circuit. The personalised space within F1 Life allows players to show off their collection of must-have cars and accessories and be the envy of friends and rivals”.

EA Sports F1 22 is out on PC, PS4, PS5, and Xbox on July 1st.