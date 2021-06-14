New bloody roguelike game DeathRun TV has been revealed

Merge Games and Laser Dog have announced DeathRun TV, a new roguelike shooter. Expect breakneck speed, bullet-dodging action, and lots of guns. DeathRun TV will release on Steam, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X|S and Switch. A demo is available now on Steam. This is the latest game to be published by Merge Games, who has also published Cloudpunk and Streets of Rage 4.

Watch the announcement trailer for DeathRun TV here:

Deathrun

In a seriously disturbed future, the quest for fame means everything. Contestants must battle their way through swarms of enemies dreamt up in a lab; all for the satisfaction of an audience that never switches off. Likes are awarded for everything, from blowing up giant mutated creatures to choosing to save helpless humans attached to death contraptions. Don’t feel like being a hero? Choose to hit the kill switch bringing them to a swift and bloody end. Doing this also earns you advanced weapons in the process. Each attempt will see the Deathrunners transformed into uniquely twisted killing machines with abilities such as exploding bodies and giant heads.

Contestants must risk it all to gather likes from audiences watching all over the world; 24 hours a day. The entertainment never ends.

Getting those precious likes and leveling up your likability will be rewarded with an ever-changing roster or mutations to choose from including exploding bodies and big heads.

When it’s Game Over, state-of-the-art studio and proprietary technology will reanimate your body ensuring that you can try again and again, and again and again. Each run offers new challenges and new opportunities to gain fame.

Call in backup from up to three other friends for 1 to 4 player multiplayer carnage.

Players eager to earn their likes can jump straight into the Pilot, a free playable experience on Steam available for a limited time only. DeathRun TV will release on Steam, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X|S and Switch.