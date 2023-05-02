Star Wars Droid content is coming to Rocket League on May 4th

To celebrate a certain day, Psyonix has confirmed that Star Wars Droid content will be hitting Rocket League on May 4th for the first time. That means that content that will be themed on droids like BB-8, C-3PO, K-2SO, and of course, R2-D2 will be available in the item shop starting on May 4th, running until May 16th.

Before we drop all the info, check out the trailer, because frankly, that C-3PO car is seriously cool. Oh, and it features the “voices” of the Droids, too, because why not?

Individual Droid Packs – The BB-8 Pack (Decal, Wheels, and Topper), C-3PO Pack (Decal and Wheels), K-2SO Pack (Decal and Wheels), and R2-D2 Pack (Decal, Wheels, and Topper), will also be available for purchase separately. The BB-8 and R2-D2 Packs will be priced at 800 Credits, while the C-3PO and K-2SO Pack will be priced at 500 Credits.

Free Star Wars Content – Players will also be able to claim the "Rust Bucket" Player Title and STAR WARS R2-D2 (Twin Suns) Player Banner for free in the Item Shop.

Psyonix also mentioned that “Items included in the STAR WARS Droid Packs can be customized with other branded content. This does not include branded Items that have their own customization restrictions”, which is nice, and that “the STAR WARS Droid + Car Bundle includes the content listed above, PLUS a Gold Fennec, Black Dominus, Cobalt Octane, and Orange Takumi”.

Rocket League is out now, and is free to play.