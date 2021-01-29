0 comments

Ninja Theory announce “no further content updates” for Bleeding Edge

January 29, 2021
Ninja Theory has announced that there will be no more content updates for its online brawler Bleeding Edge due to the studio’s focus elsewhere. Announced via their official Twitter account, Ninja Theory wrote how their other projects such as Senua’s Saga, Project Mara, and The Insight, will now be their main focus. Bleeding Edge hasn’t even been out a year, and whilst it may not be as popular as Fortnite, Overwatch, or Apex Legends, there are still many that play it.

