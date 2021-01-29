Ninja Theory announce “no further content updates” for Bleeding Edge

Ninja Theory has announced that there will be no more content updates for its online brawler Bleeding Edge due to the studio’s focus elsewhere. Announced via their official Twitter account, Ninja Theory wrote how their other projects such as Senua’s Saga, Project Mara, and The Insight, will now be their main focus. Bleeding Edge hasn’t even been out a year, and whilst it may not be as popular as Fortnite, Overwatch, or Apex Legends, there are still many that play it.

With the studio now focusing on our new projects (Senua’s Saga, Project Mara & The Insight Project) we have decided that there will be no further content updates for Bleeding Edge. The game is still playable on Xbox and PC. Thank you to the fans & keep teaming up & causing chaos! — Bleeding Edge (@BleedingEdgeNT) January 28, 2021