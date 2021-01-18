Podcast #427: Monster Hunter Rise, Persona 5 Strikers, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

There’s a lot of hype regarding the Monster Hunter Rise demo, and the whole team have played it. Mick has spent loads of time with it, and he explains why it is likely to live up to everyone’s expectations, whilst Adam Cook eats a hearty slice of humble pie. Elsewhere, Chris White and Adam Cook talk Persona 5 Strikers, with both enjoying it much more than they thought they would.

There’s been a fair bit of news since last week, so naturally they dive into it, including the Bethesda and Indiana Jones announcement, the new Pokémon Snap game, and Ubisoft’s acquisition of the Star Wars licence.

Download the show in MP3 format, here (right click and save file as).