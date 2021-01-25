Podcast #428: Hitman 3, Resident Evil Village, CrossCode

Following on from the Resident Evil Showcase, the team share their thoughts on the brand new trailer for RE Village, as well as the announced multiplayer game Resident Evil Re:Verse. Adam Cook has been playing CrossCode on Xbox Series X and has some high praise for Radical Fish Games’ action-RPG.

The biggest release of the week was indeed Hitman 3, so Chris White and Adam Cook discuss why the final instalment of the World of Assassination trilogy is so enjoyable. There’s also a serious discussion about how important slippers are to the “older men,” what the team think about Disney Plus’ new show WandaVision, whether the price increase for Xbox Live Gold makes sense, and plenty more. Oh, and Adam Carroll talks about that time he was a child and got slapped across the face with the fish.

