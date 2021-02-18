The new CrossCode DLC is just over a week away

At a time when people are desperate for things to play, the new CrossCode DLC is just what the doctor ordered. A New Home is coming in just over a week to PC (and in the summer for console players) and will add up to 10 hours of gameplay and a host of new challenges to overcome.

“More than two years after its launch CrossCode will receive its long awaited DLC. Today we can finally reveal not only its name but also the date: A New Home will launch on PC on February 26th. The console version will follow this summer.

With A New Home the story of CrossCode will expand even further. The story starts right after the events of the maingame and players will be able to finally figure out what happened to Lea and all their beloved characters. The time has come to once and for all finish the raid. And to give everyone a good feeling of what CrossCode is all about, we have prepared a fresh trailer, showcasing lots and lots of new puzzles, enemies and story snippets.

Features:

Fresh Content which will entertain players for about 8 – 10 hours

The biggest dungeon in the history of CrossCode

New challenging enemies and bossfights

New music tracks

And of course: The final chapter of the Raid.”

CrossCode is an incredible game that I’d absolutely recommend you play right this second if you haven’t already. After giving it a 10 in my review last year, you’d better believe I’ll be jumping into this new content when it comes to console this summer.