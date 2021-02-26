All the announcements from Pokémon Presents | Pokémon Diamond and Pearl remakes, Pokémon Legends: Arceus, and more

During a Pokémon Presents video presentation that aired earlier today, Tsunekazu Ishihara, president and CEO of The Pokémon Company, announced three brand new games coming exclusively to Nintendo Switch. Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl are faithful remakes of the 2006 originals, whilst Pokémon Legends: Arceus is set in the Shinnoh region long before Pokémon Trainers and Leagues existed. There was also an update on New Pokémon Snap, and several in-game events hitting various games to celebrate 25 years of everyone’s favourite pocket monsters. You can watch all the trailers below:

Pokémon Diamond and Pokémon Pearl remakes revealed

Brand new game Pokémon Legends: Arceus announced

Update on New Pokémon Snap