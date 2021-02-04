EA and Respawn to celebrate two years of Apex Legends

EA and Respawn have announced some new rewards and game modes to celebrate the two-year anniversary of Apex Legends. From February 9, players will be able to join the Anniversary Collection Event to experience a new “Locked and Loaded” playlist takeover, as well as seasonal challenges, and the return of 24 fan-favourite items with a Legendary twist.

Here are the features of the two-year anniversary in more detail:

Anniversary Rewards – This event boasts 22 earnable items, including two Event Packs and ten Apex Packs. Players will also receive five awards for logging in for the first time.

– This event boasts 22 earnable items, including two Event Packs and ten Apex Packs. Players will also receive five awards for logging in for the first time. Locked and Loaded Takeover – This new playlist will have players land with a full loadout of Level 1 gear: a Mozambique, White Shotgun Bolt, HCOG Classic Scope, White Evo Shield, White Helmet, White Backpack, White Incap Shield, two Syringes, two Shield Cells and one stack of shotgun ammo. All Common/White level attachments and equipment will also be removed from the loot pool (outside of Common scopes) during the playlist takeover.

– This new playlist will have players land with a full loadout of Level 1 gear: a Mozambique, White Shotgun Bolt, HCOG Classic Scope, White Evo Shield, White Helmet, White Backpack, White Incap Shield, two Syringes, two Shield Cells and one stack of shotgun ammo. All Common/White level attachments and equipment will also be removed from the loot pool (outside of Common scopes) during the playlist takeover. Seasonal Challenges – Players get the chance to earn: “Daily Discovery” Nessie Badge by completing 75 Daily Challenges “Respect your elders” Mozambique Badge by dealing 102,816 Damage “Time to Win and Stay Alive” win with 8 different Legends to get the Smolfinder Badge “Mozambique Here” Weapon Charm by dealing 3,333 damage

– Players get the chance to earn: Anniversary Collection Event – Respawn is bringing back 24 fan-favourite items with crimson red and gold touches. Unlocking all items in the Collection Event will earn players 150 heirloom shards. Additionally, the crafting cost for all items in the Collection Event has been reduced by 50%.

Season 8 – Mayhem has just released for Apex Legends, introducing new Legend Fuse, changes to the King’s Canyon map, and the new 30-30 Repeater rifle. We chatted with the creative team recently to talk about all thinks Apex, and you can read it right here.