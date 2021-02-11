0 comments

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart release date announced

Today on the official PlayStation blog, the Creative Director at Insomniac Games, Marcus Smith, revealed Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is coming on June 11, 2021. In the post, Marcus also showed off the box art and pre-order bonuses, as well as sharing some details about the game. “Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is a brand-new full-length adventure. When the evil Dr. Nefarious uses a device that can access alternate dimensions to find a galaxy where he always wins, Ratchet and Clank are separated. As they try to re-unite, they will meet a new Lombax resistance fighter, explore new and familiar locales (but with new dimensional twists!), and wield a whole new arsenal of out of this world weapons.”

He also said that it is a standalone storyline, so new players won’t feel left out, although there will be references and “deeper layers of connection” to previous games. As for the pre-order bonuses, players will be able to get fan-favourite armour featured in Ratchet & Clank: Going Commando from 2003, as well as an early unlock of the Pixeliser weapon from Insomniac’s last entry in the series.

If players choose the Digital Deluxe Edition, they’ll receive five additional armour sets, 20 Raritanium to get a head start on upgrading your weapons, a sticker pack to use in Ratchet & Clank’s first ever photo mode, as well as a digital artbook and a digital soundtrack. The game can be pre-ordered here.

