Hoa has a new gameplay trailer

The Hoa team and PM-Studios have released the first-ever lengthy gameplay video trailer of the upcoming platformer. The look and feel of the game is giving off real Studio Ghibli vibes which is never a bad thing. In this new gameplay video, Creative Director Son Tra details one of the early levels of the adorable adventure, with Hoa making their way through a magical forest.

You can take a look at the Hoa gameplay video trailer below:

If you want to find out more about this upcoming beautiful platformer then you can check out the game’s official website here.

Hoa is due to launch in April 2021 on PC and Nintendo Switch