New trailer for Apex Legends for Nintendo Switch

On March 9, EA and Respawn Entertainment will release their award-winning battle royale game Apex Legends on Nintendo Switch. With even more players set to join the Apex arena, the Switch version will feature cross-platform play support, as well as all the latest seasonal content and full feature parity with other versions of the game. In celebration, the team has released a brand-new trailer showcasing what players can expect when the game is playable on its smallest screen yet.

Check out the Apex Legends Nintendo Switch trailer here:

Showcasing the free limited-time Legendary Pathfinder P.A.T.H. Skin – exclusive to Switch players – the new trailer also gives fans a quick glimpse of all the continued action from their favourite Legends on the platform. Players can jump into the arena and enjoy obliterating their enemies when docked, or on-the-go in handheld mode.

Once Switch players join the Mayhem, they will be granted 30 free levels for their Season 8 Battle Pass, as well as the chance to earn Double XP the first two weeks after launch.

For more news about Apex Legends, checkout the game’s official Twitter, Instagram, YouTube pages or visit www.playapex.com for the latest updates.