Fallout 76 Locked & Loaded update now available

Bethesda has announced the newest free update for Fallout 76, Locked & Loaded, is now live for all players. The update kicks off Season 4 with a brand-new Armor Ace themed Scoreboard and introduces highly-anticipated community features including S.P.E.C.I.A.L. Loadouts and C.A.M.P. slots. Daily Ops have been expanded as well as additional quality of life improvements.

Watch the Fallout 76 Locked & Loaded update trailer below:

S.P.E.C.I.A.L. Loadouts

S.P.E.C.I.A.L. Loadouts enable players to completely reset a character’s S.P.E.C.I.A.L. attributes allowing for quick, on-the-fly build overhauls. Beginning at level 25 players can create and save custom S.P.E.C.I.A.L. point allocations and Perk Card assignments, and then switch between them.

To swap Loadouts, edit Perk Cards, or S.P.E.C.I.A.L. points, simply visit a Punch Card Machine. You can now build Punch Card Machines in C.A.M.P. or find them at Train Stations around Appalachia to make changes on the go. Players can have up to two S.P.E.C.I.A.L. Loadouts per character.

C.A.M.P. Slots

Until now players were limited to one C.A.M.P. With C.A.M.P. Slots, players can build multiple different C.A.M.P.s, each with its own location, build budget, custom name, and even a unique map icon. Players can set one active C.A.M.P. at a time and easily switch among them using a new C.A.M.P. Builds widget or the C.A.M.P. icons on the map.

Furthermore, managing inventory items for sale has also been made easier. Vending Machines now feature a large pool of item slots that are shared for every instance across all your C.A.M.P.s. Display Cases will be separate per C.A.M.P., allowing you to showcase different items at each one.

Season 4 “Armor Ace in Cold Steel”

Season 4 kicks off today with a new Scoreboard and 100 ranks to achieve. As players complete quests, challenges, and events, they’ll advance along the Scoreboard and follow alongside Armor Ace as he embarks on a new seasonal adventure while claiming a ton of new rewards along the way.

This season brings with it items that are making their debut as rewards, like Mannequins, Tadpole Badges, Sugar-free Nukashine, and Carry Weight Booster. Additionally, players can expect new Power Armor and Weapon skins, new C.A.M.P. items, and new cosmetic outfits.

Fallout 76 Locked & Loaded, is now live for all players. Available on PS4, Xbox One and PC.