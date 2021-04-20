Thrustmaster unveils new Ferrari wheel

Thrustmaster has unveiled its new Ferrari wheel, dubbed the Formula Wheel Add-On Ferrari SF1000 Edition. The replica is based on the real wheel of the single-seater race car in which Scuderia Ferrari marked its 1,000th Grand Prix during the 2020 season. The new wheel features a variety of innovations that provide a cutting-edge racing experience for owners of a Thrustmaster T-Series base and helps them completely own the race.

Clear and Intuitive Interactive Race Dash

The replica features a 4.3” / 109 mm interactive screen along with 21 LEDs, natively connected or wirelessly connected (via Wi-Fi). The screen allows for the display of up to 69 items of information, with different designs for the type of game being played or car being driven. The LED display is composed of 15 LEDs for engine speed, and 6 LEDs for marshal flags.

For the wheel’s launch, Thrustmaster has introduced new native integration of the screen in F1 2020 on PS4, PS5 and PC. Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S users can enjoy wireless telemetry connectivity by configuring the wheel via the Thrustmaster TM Connect Web platform.

Immersion and Realism

The Formula Wheel Add-On Ferrari SF1000 Edition incorporates several features:

100% carbon fiber faceplate combining firmness with a lightweight design, for accurate, perfectly-balanced Force Feedback and enhanced racing control.

combining firmness with a lightweight design, for accurate, perfectly-balanced Force Feedback and enhanced racing control. Textured rubber grips for exceptional racing comfort, allowing users to remain highly focused throughout long gaming sessions.

for exceptional racing comfort, allowing users to remain highly focused throughout long gaming sessions. 11 physical action buttons (up to 25 in total) with a firm feel, to avoid inadvertent activation. Plus 7 encoders (including 2 thumbwheels), 5 more than were available on the previous Thrustmaster Ferrari F1 Wheel Add-On.

with a firm feel, to avoid inadvertent activation. Plus 7 encoders (including 2 thumbwheels), 5 more than were available on the previous Thrustmaster Ferrari F1 Wheel Add-On. 100% aluminum paddle shifters featuring both push/pull and magnetic technologies, for clear, precise activation in order to help avoid driving errors, and allowing for an unlimited lifespan.

featuring both push/pull and magnetic technologies, for clear, precise activation in order to help avoid driving errors, and allowing for an unlimited lifespan. 2 alternative, customizable analog paddle shifters.

Interchangeable Paddle Shifters

The Formula Wheel Add-On Ferrari SF1000 Edition includes the ability to swap out its main rear paddle shifters. Players can experience smoother gear shifting (bounce time of less than 5 milliseconds). The T-Chrono Paddles paddle shifters are sold separately.

These alternative paddle shifters include gold-plated silver contact switches. The magnetic transmission is designed to provide a super-responsive gear shifting feel.

Thrustmaster Racing Ecosystem-Ready

Like its predecessor launched in 2011, the Formula Wheel Add-On Ferrari SF1000 Edition features the Thrustmaster quick release system. The wheel is compatible with Thrustmaster T-Series bases (excluding the T500RS).

The Formula Wheel Add-On Ferrari SF1000 Edition is fully compatible with the following racing wheel bases: TS-PC Racer, T-GT Servo Base, TS-XW Servo Base, TX Racing Wheel Servo Base and T300 Racing Wheel Servo Base.