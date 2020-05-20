Podcast #396: Where’s the Internet? – Gears 5, F1 2020, Xenoblade Chronicles

Here to keep you company through whatever situation we’re going through right now is Adam Cook, Adam Carroll, Chris White, and Gary Bailey. Mr Carroll finally has an Xbox so has played through Gears of War 4 and Gears 5, while also getting stuck into Streets of Rage 4. Adam Cook has tried some of the Switch Definitive Edition of Xenoblade Chronicles, while Chris has finally played through the original BioShock. He’s also dabbled in Red Dead Online, this week. Gary has been putting a preview build of F1 2020 through its paces, which is very exciting.

Again, we’re in video form if you prefer that type of thing, and have questions about average skills, what TV shows you’d recommend, retro practices and, of course, the Xbox Series X “gameplay” reveal we had recently. Get watching/listening, it’s your choice how you consume the CONTENT.

Download the podcast MP3, here.

We’re on Spotify now, by the way, so you can even listen there!

Follow Us!

While we have you, you can hear this podcast early on Patreon for as little as $1 a month. That’s less than £1. Yep, around a tenner a year for early access (including our vlogs, podcast, etc) and we even do code giveaways there. We also host a Patreon-Exclusive Discord server where, honestly, we’re just currently sharing Super Mario Maker 2 levels. Come join us!

Is there a particular game you want us to talk about, by the way? You can email us at podcast@godisageek.com or Tweet us via @GodisaGeek. Just drop us a line, even if it’s about food, or just how much you love us, your favourite gaming podcast. Follow the team on Twitter: Adam Cook is @JebusF, Adam Carroll is @AdamZoax, Nicola is @Wavey_Gravey, and Chris is @FirstAvenger83. You can also like us on Facebook, our page is here. Finally, follow us on Podbean, here.