F1 2020 Heads to Monaco in Latest Hot Lap Video

Ahead of this weekend’s Virtual GP, Codemasters has released a new hot lap video for F1 2020, this time showcasing the streets of Monaco.

You can watch the newly-rebranded AlphaTauri of Pierre Gasly, in the hot lap video below:

Considered one of the most challenging circuits in the F1® calendar, navigating Monaco’s tight street circuit takes immense skill and courage with little chance to take your foot off the gas from start to finish. F1® 2020’s iteration is no different, with a full track visual uplift now complete following the updates in F1® 2019.

This Sunday’s Monaco Virtual GP sees the return of Charles Leclerc, George Russell and Alex Albon, the standout drivers of the last few races, as well as Antonio Giovinazzi, Nicholas Latifi and young McLaren star Lando Norris. They will be joined by Esteban Ocon and, for the first time, Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas.

The F1 stars will be joined by Arsenal star Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and the returning Thibaut Courtois, the Real Madrid goalkeeper who has impressed during his races in the Virtual GP.

The F1 Virtual GP gets underway from 6pm BST on Sunday, May 24th.

F1 2020 is coming to PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC and Google Stadia on July 10th.