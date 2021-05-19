Burning Crusade Classic pre-expansion patch is now live

Activision Blizzard has released a pre-expansion patch for Burning Crusade Classic. The patch introduces Burning Crusade Classic’s core systems, including the ability to create Blood Elf and Draenei characters. For a limited time, players can also take part in the pre-launch event, Battle for the Dark Portal, which unleashes Highlord Kruul and a host of demonic invaders upon Azeroth.

Pre-expansion patch details

Beginning today, WoW Classic players can:

Players can explore the changes made to their characters’ talent trees and try out new builds and abilities Digital Bundles and Optional Services. These optional services and extras are now available in the shop to help players kick off their adventures in Outland in style and get them caught up and ready to enter the Dark Portal when it opens on June 1. These include: Dark Portal Pass. Players can use this to boost a character of their choice to level 58 (limited to one per account; new races excluded; Burning Crusade Classic realms only), where they will be equipped with gear, a mount, consumables, and some gold, everything they need to be able to jump through the Dark Portal at launch Deluxe Edition. This includes the Dark Portal Pass, 30 days of game time, a Reawakened Phase-Hunter mount for Burning Crusade Classic and higher-fidelity Viridian Phase-Hunter for modern WoW players, a Dark Portal Hearthstone, and Path of Illidan toy Character Clone. This optional service lets people play a copy of an existing WoW Classic character on both a Burning Crusade Classic server and a Classic Era server

For additional information on the Burning Crusade Classic pre-expansion patch, read the World of Warcraft blog.

World of Warcraft: The Burning Crusade Classic will launch on June 1, 2021.