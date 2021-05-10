0 comments

‘Venom: Let there be carnage’ official trailer revealed

May 10, 2021
Sony Pictures has revealed the official trailer for Venom: Let there be carnage.  Tom Hardy returns to the big screen as the lethal protector Venom, one of Marvel’s greatest and most complex characters.  Venom: Let there be carnage is directed by Andy Serkis and stars Michelle Williams and Naomie Harris.  Woody Harrelson appears in the role of the villain Cletus Kasady/Carnage.

You can check out the trailer here:

There is also a brand new poster:

Venom: Let there be carnage comes to cinemas September 15, 2021.

