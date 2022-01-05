New clip from Uncharted movie released

Sony Pictures UK has released a brand new clip from their upcoming Uncharted movie, starring Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg. The footage is reminiscent of the famous scene from Uncharted 3 where Nate struggles to survive high up in the air, as containers fall out the back of a plane.

Tom Holland stars as Nathan Drake, with Mark Wahlberg as Sully. The cast also features Sophia Ali as Chloe; Tati Gabrielle as Braddock; and Antonio Banderas as the ruthless Moncada. The movie looks set to follow the early career of Drake as a treasure hunter. He’s recruited by Sully to find a lost fortune 500 years old, with Moncada trying to track it down first.

You can watch the clip below: