You can get an Xbox Series S for £99 or less at GAME

GAME has today introduced a new trade-in offer that gives gamers an affordable route to the next-gen Xbox Series S. By trading in any Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or Nintendo Switch console, gamers can buy a new Xbox Series S for £99.99 or less depending on the console exchanged. Further details around GAME trade-in’s here.

For example, the Xbox Series S (normal price £249.99) can be snapped up for as little as £39.99 if trading a Nintendo Switch, or £49.99 if trading a PS4 Pro 1TB or Xbox One X 1TB. Find out more details from your local store.

This Xbox Series S offer is available at GAME from today and lasts until June 14, 2021.