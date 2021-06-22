Left 4 Dead characters join Zombie Army 4

Rebellion has revealed four Left 4 Dead characters are joining Zombie Army 4 as brand new playable characters in the latest season 3 drop. Renowned zombie slayers Bill, Francis, Louis and Zoey from the Valve smash hit, Left 4 Dead, are tooled up and ready to take on a new horde. In addition to these free characters, Season Pass owners can now visit the spine-chilling Abaddon Asylum in a new campaign mission which is also available as standalone DLC.

You can watch a new trailer here:

Abaddon Asylum is the second mission in the ‘Return to Hell’ campaign, following the events of Terminal Error where you uncovered information about the location of Baron Umbra, the mastermind behind the dastardly occult scheme. You will have to fight your way into the Asylum before tracking down Baron Umbra and taking him out once and for all.

As well as the thrilling new campaign mission, the latest DLC drop also includes:

World War 1 Joshua Outfit

World War 2 Headgear Pack

MP.1940 SMG Bundle

Zombie Tank Weapon Skins

Abaddon Asylum is available now as part of Season Pass 3 and also available to buy separately. In addition, all players can also download the Left 4 Dead Character Pack for free now on all platforms.

Zombie Army 4: Dead War is available now on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Epic Games Store, Steam, Microsoft Store and Google Stadia. It’s also playable on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S with upgraded new-gen features.