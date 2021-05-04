Zombie Army 4 kicks off Season 3 today

Rebellion Developments has announced Zombie Army 4: Dead War is kicking off Season 3 today with a massive new campaign mission, available right now. Check out the new trailer here:

Terminal Error

Terminal Error is the first mission in Season 3’s new three-part campaign, Return to Hell. A horrifying transmission leads you and your fellow deadhunters to a mysterious derelict base on the Italian coast. Battle your way through a huge, open-ended level and put a stop to the sinister machinations lurking in the shadows.

A new season of terror

As well as Terminal Error, there’s a fresh onslaught of new content out today, teeming with tantalizing additions. Starting today, slayers can now acquire:

Undercover Marie Outfit

Zombie Headgear Pack

MI934 Pistol Bundle

Elemental Weapon Skins

Zombie Charm Pack

Rebellion has also released a new roadmap for Zombie Army 4: Season 3, detailing all of the various packs that Season Pass 3 will grant access to over time, including:

3 campaign missions

5 character skin packs

5 weapon bundles

5 weapon skin packs

4 headgear packs

4 charm packs

Nightmare mode

Nightmare mode offers a new distribution of enemies throughout the entire campaign, and much tougher combinations to deal with. It’s available now free, accessible after completing the main campaign.

Zombie Army 4: Dead War is available now on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Epic Games Store, Steam, Microsoft Store and Google Stadia. It’s also playable on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S with upgraded new-gen features.