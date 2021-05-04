Zombie Army 4 kicks off Season 3 today

Rebellion Developments has announced Zombie Army 4: Dead War is kicking off Season 3 today with a massive new campaign mission, available right now. Check out the new trailer here:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LrpnLWwvGmw
Terminal Error
Terminal Error is the first mission in Season 3’s new three-part campaign, Return to Hell. A horrifying transmission leads you and your fellow deadhunters to a mysterious derelict base on the Italian coast. Battle your way through a huge, open-ended level and put a stop to the sinister machinations lurking in the shadows.
A new season of terror
As well as Terminal Error, there’s a fresh onslaught of new content out today, teeming with tantalizing additions. Starting today, slayers can now acquire:
- Terminal Error
- Undercover Marie Outfit
- Zombie Headgear Pack
- MI934 Pistol Bundle
- Elemental Weapon Skins
- Zombie Charm Pack
Rebellion has also released a new roadmap for Zombie Army 4: Season 3, detailing all of the various packs that Season Pass 3 will grant access to over time, including:
- 3 campaign missions
- 5 character skin packs
- 5 weapon bundles
- 5 weapon skin packs
- 4 headgear packs
- 4 charm packs
Nightmare mode
Nightmare mode offers a new distribution of enemies throughout the entire campaign, and much tougher combinations to deal with. It’s available now free, accessible after completing the main campaign.
Zombie Army 4: Dead War is available now on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Epic Games Store, Steam, Microsoft Store and Google Stadia. It’s also playable on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S with upgraded new-gen features.