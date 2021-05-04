0 comments

Zombie Army 4 kicks off Season 3 today

by on May 4, 2021
Zombie Army 4 Season 3
 

Rebellion Developments has announced Zombie Army 4: Dead War is kicking off Season 3 today with a massive new campaign mission, available right now.  Check out the new trailer here:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LrpnLWwvGmw

Terminal Error

Terminal Error is the first mission in Season 3’s new three-part campaign, Return to Hell. A horrifying transmission leads you and your fellow deadhunters to a mysterious derelict base on the Italian coast. Battle your way through a huge, open-ended level and put a stop to the sinister machinations lurking in the shadows.

A new season of terror

As well as Terminal Error, there’s a fresh onslaught of new content out today, teeming with tantalizing additions. Starting today, slayers can now acquire:

  • Terminal Error
  • Undercover Marie Outfit
  • Zombie Headgear Pack
  • MI934 Pistol Bundle
  • Elemental Weapon Skins
  • Zombie Charm Pack

Zombie Army 4 Season 3

Rebellion has also released a new roadmap for Zombie Army 4: Season 3, detailing all of the various packs that Season Pass 3 will grant access to over time, including:

  • 3 campaign missions
  • 5 character skin packs
  • 5 weapon bundles
  • 5 weapon skin packs
  • 4 headgear packs
  • 4 charm packs

Nightmare mode

Nightmare mode offers a new distribution of enemies throughout the entire campaign, and much tougher combinations to deal with.  It’s available now free, accessible after completing the main campaign.

 

Zombie Army 4: Dead War is available now on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Epic Games Store, Steam, Microsoft Store and Google Stadia. It’s also playable on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S with upgraded new-gen features.

