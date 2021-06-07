Mighty Goose out now on PC, Switch, PlayStation & Xbox Consoles

Playism has released Mighty Goose on PC via Steam, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S via backwards compatibility.

Waddle, run, and gun through nine destructive levels clearing out pixel art enemy bases so intergalactic nature can finally heal. Customize an honorable goose with a gaggle of gun arm upgrades and alternate ammo options to reunite the Mighty Goose squad. Rescue animal companions like Regular Duck to aid in combat with different and strategy; changing abilities like the Sprint Boots and Chonker Bombs.

Check out the launch trailer here:

The leader of the team is Mighty Goose, but his friends refer to him as Goose. As a professional avian space stalker, rivals are always bound to rear their ugly beaks, like fellow fowl Raven. The villainous Void King sends Raven and his army to imprison Goose’s animal friends in Void bases and take out the blaring bounty hunter for good.

The game features expressive pixel art by Richard Lems (KUNAI) in addition to a fist wing-pumping, high-energy soundtrack by Dominic Ninmark (Blazing Chrome).

Mighty Goose is out now. Available on PC via Steam, Nintendo Switch, PS5, PS4, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S via backwards compatibility.