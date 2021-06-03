Warhammer 40K: Chaos Gate – Daemonhunters announced

Frontier Foundry today announced Warhammer 40K: Chaos Gate – Daemonhunters, a new turn-based tactical RPG set in the Warhammer 40K universe. The game will launch in 2022 on PC. Chaos Gate – Daemonhunters will pitch humanity’s greatest weapon, the Grey Knights, against the corrupting forces of Chaos. This new title will build on Frontier’s existing partnership with Games Workshop.

You can watch the announcement teaser trailer here:

https://youtu.be/IMW1Rzf0Vrg

Armored in faith and shielded by devotion, the Grey Knights’ very existence is rooted in mystery: the possession of any unsanctioned knowledge about their secretive brotherhood is punishable by death. Players will experience the ruthless, merciless combat of the 41st millennium, following the journey of these elite warriors.

In addition to today’s launch news, Frontier has also revealed a full cinematic announcement of the game is planned for August 2021.

Warhammer 40K: Chaos Gate – Daemonhunters will release in 2022 on Steam and the Epic Games Store.