Willy Morgan and the Curse of Bone Town comes to Switch

VLG publishing and developer imaginarylab, have announced that point-and-click side-scrolling adventure game Willy Morgan and the Curse of Bone Town will launch for Nintendo Switch on June 8, 2021.

Fans of classic games such as Day of the Tentacle and Monkey Island will soon be able to experience this modern take on these side-scrolling adventures, perfectly suited to the Nintendo Switch.

You can watch the new trailer for Willy Morgan and the Curse of Bone Town here:

Willy Morgan and the Curse of Bone Town offers a modern take on point-and-click adventure games by having players collect clues and solve puzzles in a computerized 3D pirate themed world. As Willy uncovers details regarding his father’s mysterious disappearance, fans of all ages are able to enjoy hilarious dialogue, whimsical characters and charming cartoon graphics. Old school fans of the genre can appreciate easter eggs that reference iconic titles they grew up with during the good old days of gaming.

10 years have passed since the mysterious disappearance of Willy’s father, the famous archaeologist Henry Morgan. After Willy receives a strange letter containing a cryptic message he heads on a perilous adventure to Bone Town, an unconventional place full of pirates and shady characters, to once and for all uncover the truth behind what happened to his father.

Key Features

Non-linear gameplay. Explore without constraint, collect items and solve stimulating puzzles.

Unique graphic style. A fantastical world with a magical atmosphere.

Full HD quality. Cinematographic cutscenes and over 50 locations to see.

A pirate world with a modern twist.

15 NPCs to interact with. Learn about the story through several hours of interactive dialogues packed with irony and easter eggs.

More than two hours of original soundtrack

Willy Morgan and the Curse of Bone Town will be launching for Nintendo Switch on June 8, 2021. It can be pre-ordered on the Nintendo eStore now. The PC version is available to buy now via Steam and GOG.