Spike Chunsoft has announced that Danganronpa Decadence is coming to Nintendo Switch on December 3, 2021 for North America and Europe. Danganronpa Decadence contains the three main titles in the legendary Danganronpa franchise, Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Havoc Anniversary Edition, Danganronpa 2: Goodbye Despair Anniversary Edition and Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony Anniversary Edition.

It also features the brand new title Danganronpa S: Ultimate Summer Camp. Ultimate Summer Camp is a board game-style bonus game with all-new scenes and interactions between your favorite characters. Celebrate the 10th Anniversary of Danganronpa with this exclusive Nintendo Switch four-games-in-one bundle. All four games will be available for individual purchase on Nintendo eShop. Physical versions will be published in European regions by Numskull Games.

Standard Edition

Collector’s Edition

The Collector’s edition contains:

Danganronpa Decadence. Danganronpa 1, 2, V3, and brand-new title Danganronpa S: Ultimate Summer Camp on one game card.

Danganronpa 1, 2, V3, and brand-new title Danganronpa S: Ultimate Summer Camp on one game card. 10th Anniversary Poster. 18×24″ cloth poster featuring brand-new art of Shuichi, Nagito, and Kyoko drawn by Danganronpa character designer Rui Komatsuzaki.

18×24″ cloth poster featuring brand-new art of Shuichi, Nagito, and Kyoko drawn by Danganronpa character designer Rui Komatsuzaki. Remix OST. Special edition! Danganronpa music producer Masafumi Takada pours his heart and soul into this 10-track remixed soundtrack.

Special edition! Danganronpa music producer Masafumi Takada pours his heart and soul into this 10-track remixed soundtrack. Danganronpa Lenticular Print Set. 3 lenticular prints displaying cover art and characters from the Danganronpa series.

3 lenticular prints displaying cover art and characters from the Danganronpa series. Collector’s Outer Box. Sleek, 9x7x1.38″ premium pop-lid metal box perfect for display for any Danganronpa fan.

Danganronpa Decadence launches on Nintendo Switch on December 3, 2021.