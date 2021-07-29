New Eastward gameplay trailer released

Chucklefish has released a brand new trailer today that showcases gameplay for their upcoming title Eastward. It gives a look at a new section of the game including Quake City, including dungeon exploration elements, and a jeep driving mini game. There’s an element of Joel and Ellie to it, with a pinch of Zelda thrown in for good measure. All in all looking pretty cool.

Eastward is due to release on PC and Nintendo Switch later this year. Check out the 25 minutes of gameplay that features on IGN below: