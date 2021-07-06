Oddworld: Soulstorm retail versions are now available

Microids has announced that the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 retail editions of Oddworld: Soulstorm are now available. The game is also available digitally on the PlayStation store and Epic Games Store. Fans who have pre-ordered the Day One Oddition or Collector’s Oddition at participating retailers will also get access to the game’s Original Soundtrack and a Digital Artbook.

The Day One Oddition features the game in a collectible metal case:

The Collector’s Oddition consists of:

A Unique Collector’s Box

Oddworld: Soulstorm’s standard edition for PlayStation 4 or PlayStation 5

A collectible metal case

An exclusive 22 cm figurine of Abe, Mudokon hero

A premium 160-page artbook by Pix’n Love Publishing

An exclusive Mining Company keychain

Three art prints

Ancient Mudokon Tribal stickers

Abe’s hand tattoo

About Oddworld: Soulstorm

Oddworld: Soulstorm is the bigger, badder, bolder action-adventure platforming sequel to the renowned video game series, and the explosive second installment in the quintology. You play as Abe, the reluctant Mudokon hero whose actions sparked an uprising and now must lead his fellow Mudokons in their fight for freedom against the Magog Cartel and the planet’s ruling power.

Abe will struggle for survival against the planet’s ruling and well-funded power. They are armed with all means of oppression, from propaganda to biological to ruthless deadly force. Explore massive cinematic scale and 2.9D environments filled with breathtaking visuals. Scavenge for supplies, craft weapons, arm your followers, solve puzzles, and attempt to safely deliver all of Abe’s 1,000+ followers to freedom.

You can see the launch trailer here:

PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 retail editions of Oddworld: Soulstorm are now available. The game is also available to play on Microsoft Windows and Xbox One.