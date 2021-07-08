Steel Reign available to all Fallout 76 players

0 comments
Bethesda has announced the conclusion of the Brotherhood of Steel storyline in Fallout 76, Steel Reign, is now available to everyone.
Steel Reign takes place after last year’s Steel Dawn update. At Fort Atlas, tensions between Paladin Rahmani and Knight Shin are at breaking point. Super Mutants have started to appear and people have gone missing. It is now up to you to guide the Brotherhood.
The Steel Reign update includes:
Steel Reign, the epic conclusion of the Brotherhood of Steel storyline that launched late last year, is available to download today for all Fallout 76 players.
- New Questline – Choose what direction the Brotherhood of Steel will take. Solve the mysteries behind the appearance of the Super Mutants
- New Locations and Gear – Unlock unique gear from the Brotherhood’s arsenal and explore new locations as you uncover what’s been happening in Appalachia
- Season 5 Scoreboard – K.D. Inkwell is back in Escape from the 42nd Century! Rank up to unlock new rewards including C.A.M.P. items, cosmetics, and more. Beginning July 7.
- Legendary Upgrades – Put those Legendary Modules to work and create your own 1, 2, & 3-star legendary items, right from the comfort of your own C.A.M.P.