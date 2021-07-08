Steel Reign available to all Fallout 76 players

Bethesda has announced the conclusion of the Brotherhood of Steel storyline in Fallout 76, Steel Reign, is now available to everyone.

Steel Reign takes place after last year’s Steel Dawn update. At Fort Atlas, tensions between Paladin Rahmani and Knight Shin are at breaking point. Super Mutants have started to appear and people have gone missing. It is now up to you to guide the Brotherhood.

The Steel Reign update includes:

