The Long Gate coming to Nintendo Switch on July 29

Independent developer David Shaw has announced puzzle title The Long Gate is coming to Nintendo Switch on July 29, 2021. In the Long Gate, you can explore mysterious caverns and solve challenging puzzles on the go. Players are free to explore the mysterious caverns of The Long Gate on their own terms. And that’s because many of the puzzles can be completed in any order. These puzzles also take a step away from the regular binary approach of a puzzle game as many of them offer multiple options for success.

The ancient and alluring caverns of The Long Gate are filled with remnants of mysterious machinery. Exploring the labyrinth of caverns and interacting with this cryptic machinery will prove vital to mastering the three types of circuit-based puzzles; digital, analog, and quantum. To ensure the quantum puzzles accurately portray real quantum circuits, developer David Shaw has partnered with the quantum computing company D-Wave.

For more information, you can check out The Long Gate Nintendo Switch announcement trailer below:

The secret to the puzzling caverns and ancient machinery lies in the completion of the different circuit-based puzzles. With players free to explore how they choose and complete the puzzles, the key to finding the secrets of The Long Gate rests with them.

Features of The Long Gate on Nintendo Switch

Challenging puzzles – cryptic puzzles built around digital, analog and quantum circuits

Open exploration – players can explore the caverns and complete puzzles in almost any order they choose

Underground Oasis – The caverns of The Long Gate are full of wonder and nature, providing a contrasting setting to the machine-based circuit puzzles

Stunning soundtrack – The Long Gate features a beautiful original soundtrack by musician Nicholas Newman

The Long Gate is out now on PC. It launches on Nintendo Switch on July 29, 2021.