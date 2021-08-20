It’s been quiet on the CoD front for a long time, but we finally got news that Call of Duty Vanguard arrives on November 5th today. With a Campaign, Zombies, and more multiplayer maps than ever Vanguard is bringing a ton of content to this new title.

“Scheduled to start November 5 players will turn the tides of war to experience World War II like never before in Call of Duty®: Vanguard. Alongside a seamlessly integrated, new Warzone experience coming later this year, the massive amount of Call of Duty content will provide players an unrivalled offering.

Vanguard delivers the complete package to Call of Duty fans across Campaign, online Multiplayer and Zombies co-operative modes. Players will witness the origins of Special Forces as they change the face of history, forming Task Force One in a sprawling World War II narrative campaign spanning the Eastern and Western fronts of Europe, the Pacific, and North Africa. Multiplayer features 20 maps on day one at launch. While Zombies fans will experience a signature undead gameplay experience, marking a franchise-first Zombies crossover for Call of Duty.

Later this year, Vanguard players will be immersed in a fully integrated, new Call of Duty®: Warzone™ experience featuring a brand-new map, new gameplay and new experiences. Together, this is the most connected Call of Duty ever, all powered by the next-generation Call of Duty engine introduced in Modern Warfare®.

“Call of Duty: Vanguard is primed to deliver a stunning range of gameplay experiences for the entire Call of Duty community. Vanguard’s breadth of content is a hallmark of the title, with more multiplayer maps on day one than ever before and the first Zombies crossover in Call of Duty history,” said Johanna Faries, General Manager, Call of Duty, Activision. “Warzone fans will also experience a host of exciting new things to come as part of the new launch. We can’t wait to share more soon.””

After last year’s Cold War, it’ll be exciting to see how a new Call of Duty takes advantage of the current gaming hardware. It’s not too long until it launches in November, so series fans will be able to experience all this new content soon.