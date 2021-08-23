Crazy co-op racing game Fling to the Finish goes into early access today

Daedalic Entertainment and SplitSide Games have announced that their quirky co-op racing game Fling to the Finish has launched into Early Access on PC today. Players can test their friendships with daring acrobatics and hilarious fails in this fast and crazy co-op racer.

Check out the Early Access launch trailer here:

About Fling to the finish

In Fling to the Finish teams of two players race through colorful, chaotic obstacle courses while tethered by a stretchy elastic rope. Depending on your communication skills, this rope can be your greatest asset or your worst enemy. Because you’re literally attached to your partner, Fling to the Finish is a truly cooperative experience. Masters of the rope use it to swing around perilous obstacles, and fling their partner up ledges seconds before they fall to their doom. When true veterans partner up, prepare for astonishing acrobatic feats.

You can even play through Fling to the Finish by sharing a controller with your partner. Competitive players can try out their skills in online or local races against a host of other players. A variety of game modes offer challenging solo-play as well as party-focussed fun. This is especially true when you add in the hails of plungers, sinking weights, and evil lasers trying to even the score.

In order to really enjoy the crazy gameplay, you can choose from over a dozen quirky characters that fit your mood. Everyone can participate in the race as long as they are round and bouncy; from an extremely fast-paced snail to a fat bumblebee or an extra-fluffy sheep. Every level and course in Fling to the Finish comes with its own theme and style that challenges you in new ways with new surprises and obstacles.

After a successful Kickstarter campaign in 2019, Fling to the Finish starts into Early Access today. There are 12 levels, 4 game modes, 12 playable characters and more than 20 crazy character skins for players to have fun with. New content will be added during the Early Access phase via regular updates. This will include things like additional levels, abilities, characters, skins and even game modes.