L.O.L. Surprise! Movie Night coming to Nintendo Switch

Nighthawk Interactive and MGA Entertainment, Inc have announced the launch of L.O.L. Surprise! Movie Night, exclusively for digital and retail on Nintendo Switch October 26, 2021. This is the latest videogame installment based on the award-winning L.O.L. Surprise! toy franchise. Pre-orders are now open at major retailers worldwide including Amazon, Smyths Toys, and GAME. Physical editions of the game will come with one of six exclusive L.O.L. Surprise! Movie Night Charms (while supplies last).

L.O.L. Surprise! Movie Night will have players create their own “Rising Star,” perform on studio lots, and try to become the next big thing in L.O.L. Ville. Learn lines, “Strike a Pose,” meet other “Stars” and play through a variety of film set productions in the form of games and quests. The journey to stardom begins now in this fun-filled 3D adventure set in the L.O.L. Surprise! universe.

Isaac Larian, CEO & Founder of MGA had this to say:

“We couldn’t be more thrilled to partner with Nighthawk to create an exhilarating videogame for our L.O.L. community. We believe our fans are already stars but now they get to experience the Hollywood life in a new and fun way.”

About L.O.L. Surprise! Movie Night

L.O.L. Surprise! Movie Night allows players to experience the game’s Hollywood-esque lifestyle through:

Lights, Camera, Action. L.O.L. Ville studio grounds are hustling and bustling with activities found on different film set locations. Players can memorize scripts for the upcoming show, grab some movie theatre popcorn, run away from ghosts at the spooky mansion, venture off on a desert excursion or set up production on a film set.

L.O.L. Surprise! Movie Night is launching exclusively for digital and retail on Nintendo Switch on October 26, 2021.