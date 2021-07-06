New Nintendo Switch (OLED Model) announced

The Nintendo Switch family is about to gain a new addition. Nintendo Switch (OLED model) will launch on October 8, 2021, giving players another option for how they want to play games on Nintendo Switch.

Check out the announcement trailer video announcing the new console here:

The new OLED model has a similar overall size to the Nintendo Switch console, but with a larger, vibrant 7-inch OLED screen with vivid colours and high contrast. It also features a wide adjustable stand for tabletop mode, a new dock with a wired LAN port for stable online play, 64GB of internal storage, and onboard speakers with enhanced audio for handheld and tabletop play. Just like Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch (OLED model) allows users to play on the TV and share the detachable Joy-Con controllers for out-of-the-box multiplayer fun.

And just like both Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite, this new model can be taken on the go to enjoy its play-anywhere versatility. A Nintendo Switch Carrying Case & Screen Protector set will also be available.

Nintendo Switch (OLED model) launches on October 8, the same day as Metroid Dread, which is a direct sequel to Metroid Fusion and the newest entry in the 2D Metroid saga that kicked off with the original Metroid on NES. With the vibrant OLED screen, embarking on the latest adventure of intergalactic bounty hunter Samus Aran in Metroid Dread will feel even more immersive.

This new model will let users experience enhancements in all three play modes:

Place the console into the dock to play Nintendo Switch games on the TV. By using the built-in wired LAN port, users can enjoy another way to connect online in TV mode. Tabletop mode. Flip the stand on the back of the console and use the console’s screen to play multiplayer games using the two included Joy-Con controllers right out of the box. The wide adjustable stand makes for a solid and sturdy foundation. It also allows players to freely tilt the console with more range on the viewing angle, so it’s easier to see the screen.

When the console launches, it will come in two colour options:

, which features White Joy-Con controllers, a black main unit and a white dock. Neon red/neon blue set, which features Neon Red and Neon Blue Joy-Con controllers, a black main unit and a black dock.

All previously released Joy-Con controllers for Nintendo Switch are compatible with this new model. Additionally, Nintendo Switch (OLED model) is compatible with the full library of Nintendo Switch games.

