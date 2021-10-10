0 comments

Podcast 463: Metroid Dread, Far Cry 6, Battlefield 2042

by on October 11, 2021
Podcast 463: Metroid Dread, Far Cry 6, Battlefield 2042
 

It’s a massive week in games, because Metroid Dread and the new Nintendo Switch OLED Model is out, and Adam Cook has been playing with both. On top of that he also found time to play some of the Battlefield 2042 beta just before it was released.

Chris Hyde is back to talk about Far Cry 6: does he agree with Chris White’s review. Is it the last time Ubisoft can do a Far Cry game like this? What does Adam Carroll think of all this? Let’s find out with a podcast, shall we?

Send us questions for the podcast on Twitter. LISTEN VIA SPOTIFY!

Download the audio MP3, here.

Did you enjoy our podcast about the latest games out there this week? Are you excited for Tales of Arise? Subscribe and never miss an episode! Also make sure you find and follow us on Spotify

 

 

Features, Podcasts

battlefield 2042Far Cry 6featMetroid DreadNintendo Switch OLEDPodcast

Adam Cook

Editor-in-Chief here at GodisaGeek, I organise almost every bit of content as well as running our weekly Podcast, and being the lead producer on our YouTube Channel. That means I'm very busy and sometimes grumpy. Yay!