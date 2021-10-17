0 comments

Podcast 464: Back 4 Blood, Metroid Dread, Monster Hunter Rise

by on October 18, 2021
Podcast 464: Back 4 Blood, Metroid Dread, Monster Hunter Rise
 

Two weeks on the trot talking about Metroid Dread? Must be a good game, right? It is, but you knew that because you’ve probably been playing it. But what do Adam Carroll and Christopher Hyde think of it? One is a long-term fan of the series and… so is the other, actually.

Elsewhere, Back 4 Blood is out now, and we’ve been having a bash off that, while Chris has been lucky enough to get an early look at the Monster Hunter Rise PC demo, which is available now for everyone else, which sort of makes it pointless talking about it, but we’re gonna anyway!
Adam Cook

