Podcast 456: Back 4 Blood, Tales of Arise, The Siege of Paris

The gang have been incredibly busy for this week’s podcast with the beta of Back 4 Blood. But the question remains whether this one can live up to the expectations laid on the developer: it did make Left 4 Dead, after all.



Chris Hyde has picked up Grime based on what Adam Cook said last week, while Adam Carroll has been playing all the Uncharted games for some reason. Chris White is back again like the renegade master to talk about his latest extensive hands-on with Tales of Arise, and the newest expansion for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: The Siege of Paris.



What more could you want from a podcast? Something new, borrowed, definitely blue, retro, the works. CMON LISTEN ALREADY!

Download the audio MP3, here.

