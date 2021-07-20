New Back 4 Blood trailer shows off PC features

Warner Bros Games and Turtle Rock Studios today revealed a new Back 4 Blood trailer showing off the co-op zombie shooter’s Ridden-slaying action running on PC. The new video highlights several features coming to the PC version of the game at launch. These include 4K resolution, uncapped framerate, NVIDIA DLSS (Deep Learning Super Sampling), ultrawide and multi-monitor support, cross-play, and various other graphics and visual quality options.

You can see the new Back 4 Blood trailer here:

Back 4 Blood Open Beta

The upcoming Back 4 Blood Open Beta will begin with an Early Access portion from August 5-9 for those who pre-order the game. Players can also register at Back4Blood.com/Beta for a chance to get into the Early Access portion. The Open Beta will continue from August 12-16 and be available for all players. Both Open Beta portions will be playable on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One Consoles, PS5, PS4 and PC, including cross-play and cross-gen support.

Back 4 Blood is a first-person co-op zombie shooter from the creators of the critically acclaimed Left 4 Dead franchise and features dynamic moment-to-moment gameplay and highly variable, customizable action. The Back 4 Blood story takes place after a catastrophic outbreak where most of humanity has either been killed or infected by the parasitic Devil Worm. Hardened by unspeakable events and emboldened to fight for the last of humanity, a group of apocalypse veterans called the Cleaners have rallied to take on the infected horrors known as the Ridden and reclaim the world.

Back 4 Blood will launch on October 12, 2021. Available on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PS5, PS4 and PC.