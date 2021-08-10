Ensuring that absolutely everyone can use Game Pass in some form, Microsoft have announced that Xbox Cloud Gaming on Windows is now available for insiders. If you’re in one of the 22 countries that are part of the Insider program, you can choose not to bother with a bulky download and give this a try.

“Xbox Cloud Gaming with the Xbox App provides the same great Xbox experience you’re used to: Play over 100 high-quality Xbox console games with your friends; pick up from a saved game you started on your Xbox; or try out a whole new game from the Xbox Game Pass library to decide if you want to download it to your console.

With Xbox Cloud Gaming, you can turn all types of PCs into a gaming device, from brand-new budget computers to older machines with low specs. All you need to do is connect a compatible controller via Bluetooth or USB, launch the Xbox app, click the “cloud games” button, select your game and start playing. We’ve also added some new features to help you get started, including easy-to-access information on controller and network status, social features to stay connected with friends, and the ability to invite people – even those also playing on cloud without the game installed – to join you in a game.”

It’s great to see Xbox Cloud Gaming providing a way for people with outdated or lower spec PCs a way to play modern games, and there’s always plenty of great titles to play on Game Pass. If you’re an Ultimate member already, there’s no reason you shouldn’t test this out!