Call of Duty: Vanguard Beta starts this weekend

Activision has announced the Call of Duty: Vanguard Beta begins this weekend from Friday, September 10 to Monday, September 13, exclusively for PlayStation. A second crossplay weekend will take place from Thursday, September 16 to Saturday, September 18.

You can watch the Beta trailer here:

Weekend 1: PlayStation Early Access

Available to those who preordered Call of Duty: Vanguard for PS5 or PS4, this first weekend will take place from Friday, September 10 at 10 AM PT to Monday, September 13 at 10 AM PT.

This Beta weekend will introduce the following samples of the full MP content:

Three brand-new Vanguard maps: Hotel Royal, Red Star, and Gavutu.

maps: Hotel Royal, Red Star, and Gavutu. Three traditional game modes to try: Team Deathmatch, Domination, and Kill Confirmed, in addition to a new one called Patrol.

A return to Champion Hill, now with a new weapon set.

Those who participate in the Beta and reach level 20 will receive a Weapon Blueprint for Call of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone. Also, those playing Call of Duty: Mobile will receive an Arthur Kingsley Operator. This will be available shortly after the end of the Beta.

Weekend 2: Crossplay Beta

Vanguard’s second Beta weekend takes place from Thursday, September 16 at 10 AM PT to Saturday, September 18 at 10 AM PT. Depending on the platform, this is either an Open or Early Access Beta. More information will be released next week.

Call of Duty: Vanguard takes players into the origins of Special Forces. Experience WWII through the eyes of a multinational group of soldiers, who form Task Force One in the campaign’s gripping narrative while also becoming the original Special Forces operators in the game’s adrenaline-fueled Multiplayer. Vanguard pushes the action forward in a franchise-first Zombies crossover. Fans everywhere can also look forward to a brand-new map coming later this year in Warzone, the free-to-play experience, which will be fully integrated with Vanguard.

Call of Duty: Vanguard is scheduled for release on November 5, 2021. Available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.