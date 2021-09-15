The second major PS5 update is coming today

Updates aren’t exactly thrilling, but they’re an important part of gaming nowadays. The second major PS5 update is coming later today, with a variety of features that could well be important to you. If expanded storage and 3D audio are important to you, then this download will be a good one.
“Tomorrow, we’re pleased to launch our second major PS5 system software update to all PS5 owners globally. The update includes a variety of enhancements to the PS5 console experience as well as 3D audio support for built-in TV speakers. It also features M.2 SSD storage expansion, which enables PS5 players to store and play PS5 games, PS4 games, and media apps directly from the expanded high-speed storage.
We’re also expanding mobile features with support for PS Remote Play over mobile networks starting tomorrow, and the ability to view Share Screen broadcasts on PS App beginning next Thursday, Sept. 23.
Thanks to everyone in the community who participated in our system update beta — your support and feedback was valuable.”
If you’d told me that remote play would be a supported feature for this long when it first arrived I’d have been very surprised, but it’s great that its become such a gaming staple. Alongside everything else, it seems likely that a lot of PS5 owners will have a new handy feature or two waiting for them later.