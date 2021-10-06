Animal Crossing: New Horizons Nintendo Direct happening next week

Nintendo will be hosting a special Nintendo Direct focusing solely on Animal Crossing New Horizons on October 15 at 3pm BST. Although details are sparse, the presentation will last for roughly 20 minutes. Fans have been craving new content, and the Nintendo Gods have listened.

As noted in a tweet on Nintendo of Europe’s official Twitter account, the new content will drop in November. You’ll be able to check out the broadcast on the official Nintendo UK YouTube Channel.