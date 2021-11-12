Eternity’s End update coming to World of Warcraft: Shadowlands

Activision Blizzard has announced the next major content update to World of Warcraft: Shadowlands, called Eternity’s End, serving as the final chapter of the Shadowlands story.

A new video announcing the Eternity’s End update for World of Warcraft: Shadowlands can be seen below:

Content update 9.2, Eternity’s End, will be the final major content update for Shadowlands, bringing its story to an epic conclusion as the heroes of Azeroth attempt to thwart the Jailer’s plans to unmake reality.

A few of the new features teased in the announcement video include:

New Zone: Zereth Mortis: Explore the home reality of the First Ones, the mysterious architects responsible for all of the Shadowlands’ afterlives.

Tazavesh Updates: As with previous mythic-only mega-dungeons, Tazavesh will be split into two smaller dungeons, with each available on heroic and Mythic+ difficulties.

The Enlightened are brokers that arrived on Zereth Mortis a long time ago. They no longer see their world in a transactional manner, but instead, they treat their dwelling as a sacred place and hope to answer to a higher calling—the pursuit of knowledge. Find common ground with The Enlightened to succeed and defend Zereth Mortis. Decode the Cypher of the First Ones: The automa of Zereth Mortis speak in a musical language that is incomprehensible to mortal races. Team up with a curious automa sidekick in this new progression system to learn the lost language of the Progenitors and delve deeper into the secrets of Zereth Mortis, unlocking an array of new zone activities, daily quests, events, and rewards.

A release date for the Eternity’s End update is still unknown, although, given the timing of the update, it seems likely that fans will have to wait until 2022 for the 9.2 update.

World of Warcraft: Shadowlands is out now on PC.