Deep Rock Galactic surpasses 10 million players

Coffee Stain Publishing and Ghost Ship Games have revealed that its co-op mining FPS, Deep Rock Galactic has now surpassed 10 million players. This is following the launch of the game on PS5 and PS4 on January 4, 2022, and also coming to PSPlus for January too. To put this into perspective, reaching 10 million represents more than a doubling of the player base since the start of the month when the game launch on PS4 and PS5.

This comes hot on the heels of a successful 2021, which saw the introduction of a content-packed free Battle Pass for fans and newcomers to explore and find new content in.

You can find the trailer for the game below:

Soren Lundgaard, CEO of Ghost Ship Games had this to say about Deep Rock Galactic hitting 10 million players:

The server list is absolutely packed with new players, and many players have been reaching out to us directly to tell us how much they love the game. We are receiving a lot of suggestions, feedback, and help tracking down bugs and issues.

Following the launch, the PlayStation community has already supported the team pinpointing early issues, which were fixed within two days of the game going live. Soren was blown away by the support adding:

The way Deep Rock Galactic has always been developed is directly with the community. We are a small team, undertaking a huge console launch so it is amazing to have the community working with us every step of the way, and we can’t wait to show off what we are going to give back to them in Season 02 this Spring!

Deep Rock Galactic is available on Steam, Xbox, PS4, and PS5.