Podcast 474: Pokemon Legends, Uncharted, Serious Sam

We’re in the thick of it now, as Adam has played through and reviewed Pokemon Legends: Arceus, and he and Chris White have also been playing Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection. Elsewhere, there’s been a new Serious Sam (Siberian Mayhem) and Lyle is on hand to talk about Atelier Sophie 2, in a preview sense.

Download the audio MP3, here.

Did you enjoy our podcast Nobody Saves the World and Rainbow Six Extraction? Are you playing both on Game pass? Subscribe and never miss an episode! Also make sure you find and follow us on Spotify