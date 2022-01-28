Pokemon Legends Arceus Bidoof Locations | Bothersome Bidoof Guide

Pokemon Legends Arceus Bidoof hide and seek is one of the earliest quests you get in Game Freak’s latest entry into the long running series. The thing is, it’s quite tricky to complete and can give you a headache early on. It’s not a progress blocker by any stretch of the imagination, but if you like to tick off quests are you go, it can frustrate.

The reward for finishing Pokemon Legends Arceus bothersome Bidoof (request 8) is well worth it, however, as we’ll discuss in the rest of the guide.

Pokemon Legends Arceus Bidoof quest: what is it?

Put simply, it’s a task from a villager who notices three Bidoof have infiltrated the village you all live in. The Bothersome Bidoofs in question are gnashing at the wooden buildings and bridges with their teeth and she needs you to stop them. The most important part of this quest is you must have a Bidoof in your party or you can’t do anything with it. There are lots of Bidoof outside the village in the first area you can catch Pokemon in, so go grab a few for good measure.

Where do I find them?

You can run around the village like a madman, or you can just use our three images to find them right away. Most people will find the first two, but the third is hidden in a very cheeky spot. As long you have a Bidoof in your part you’ll just need to walk up to them to “discover” and check them off the list.

Bidoof #1 Location

The first Bidoof is near the farmlands area. You can plant crops there if you want, but otherwise go near where a villager is building a house of some kind. Bidoof is right up against a fence near a tree.

Bidoof #2 Location

The second Bidoof is hiding right in a corner near the area you store your not-in-use Pokemon. Right up against the fence and hidden by some grass, go recover this cheeky fellow and continue your quest.

Bidoof #3 Location

This is the troublesome one. If you go right to your house, this Bidoof is hiding against the outbuilding. He’s a brown coloured Pokemon right up against a brown coloured shed style building. See why it’s tricky?

What’s the reward for doing this quest?

For finding all three of the bothersome Bidoof, you will get a rare candy. If you don’t know what this does, well it raises a chosen Pokemon an entire level right away. No fighting required. No grinding. Just one whole level, right away. You’re welcome!