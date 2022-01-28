Pokemon Legends Arceus Unown Locations | Full Guide

Pokemon Legends Arceus Unown locations are one of the most time consuming things to do in the game. After a few hours of playing, you will automatically unlock the ability to search for these tricksy Pokemon, so don’t worry if you don’t see them right from the start.

First of all you need to translate all the clues from “Unown” language into your chosen language. But that’s not all. Then you have to somehow unravel the awkward clues that the translations reveal. Some are fair game, but others are so obtuse it becomes frustrating. So therefore, we’ve not only translated them all, but got descriptions of where they are, and images of how to find all of the Pokemon Legends Arceus Unown Locations. There are five Unown’s in each part of Arceus, and thre in Jubilife Village.

1. Within the settlement where time rules

This clue refers to the Diamond Clan who worship time. So you’ll need to travel to the Diamond Clan settlement in the Crimson Mirelands. The Diamond Settlement is near the middle of the map, but up top, and it’s a fast travel space. The Unown “A” is on the top of a tent, hiding in plain sight. A great ball is best to catch this one.

2. Turn your eyes up at the volcanic island

This one is hidden in the Cobalt Coastlands, in the Molten Arena island, top right of the island. The “B” is hiding on the side of the volcano itself. You will need to use a feather ball to catch this one, as the others are too heavy to throw high.

3. Look to the ruined pillars of Celestica

In the Coronet Highlands, there’s a “Cestica Ruins” location. Guess what? Yep, the unown location of C is right there. Use our image to find the “C”. You can fly onto the top of the pillar and catch with any of the balls you fancy.

4. Among stumps and campfire ashes in fields of gold

At some point during the story you have to find three thieves. They are located at the campfire in the image below at the Crimson Mirelands.

You may have forgotten where this is if you’re finding Unown locations late after credits have rolled. Below is a map image showing you where to look. The unown D is just sat on a stump in broad daylight.

5. A lone tree in a pond on the grove

In Obsidian Fieldlands there’s a location called “Grueling Grove”. The very far right of this area is the single tree on a bit of land, in a pond. Hello Unown E!

6. A stony outcrop over pools of mud on a mighty mountain

In the Anciety Quarry of Coronet Highlands, you’ll find the Unown “F” hiding on the back of a massive rock. Check the image above and map below to find out where.

7. Atop a waterfall of obsidian

Back in Obsidian Fieldlands again, there’s a location called Obsidian Falls. Guess where the Unown is? Yep, atop the waterfall. Again we’d say fly up or use your ability to climb mountains to grab this one with any Pokeball of your choosing.

8. A village gateway

One of the easiest to get, in Jubilife Village. Go to the gate that leads to the Prelude area where you first start the game and catch your first Pokemon. As soon as you leave theg Village, turn around and look at the sign. Cheeky.

9. The lake island where emotion resides

Lake Verity is in the Obsidian Fieldlands, and you have to go here for a main story quest. However, check BEHIND the cave on the island, and say hello to “I” hiding in yet another Unown Location.

10. A nook within a quarry

Just as it says, in the Anciety Quarry of Coronet Highlands this one is hidden high up on the wall. You have to come through here for the story, and it’s where you’ll meet Bronzong and Bronzor for the first time. You’ll need to use Sneazler to climb up to this one.

11. Where stones pile high amid fogbound ruins

Crimson Mirelands has a place called Shrouded Ruins. At the very bottom of that area, about midway between it and Diamond Heath, there are lots of rock piles. Unown is on the pile of stones on an outcrop near a tree.

12. An impasse on a cave adorned by twin falls

Coronet Highlands has a camp called “Highlands Camp”, and nearby there are a set of caves that lead to one another. You have been here before if you’ve finished the story, but this is by far one of the worst to find.

If you travel through the left cave and keep walking until you get to the opening with the Zubats and the water. Turn back and to the right instantly and you’ll find a rock you can smash up. Break the rock and you can get through to an area where you can see an Unown on the wall that ends the corridor.

13. A tree felled on sludge

Crimson Mirelands and Sludge Mound is the next spot on your journey to uncover all the Pokemon Legends Arceus Unown Locations. For one this Pokemon variant is pretty easy to find. Run around or fly around the Sludge Mound area, and look for a tree hanging off the big circular area.

14. Two horns rising the sea

This is one of the few obvious ones. Cobalt Coastlands has literally got to big horns rising from the sea. You can see it from pretty much anywhere on the map. Head through Tranquility Cove and you will get to the two horns. It’s on the right horn; round the back.

15. Three pillars on a world of ice

Alabaster Icelands has a smaller cave that is in the ground by Icebound Falls. Drop down into the cave and run deep into it. You’ll see a big ice pillar, then another, then a third. On that third one, round the back, is the Unown.

16. Among flowers at the spring where fairies dwell

In Coronet Highlands, there’s a large spring that has “fairy type” Pokemon near it. You’ll be able to catch an alpha Clefable as well while you’re there. However, you’re looking for the flowers in the image below, where the Unown is hiding. You’re looking for the South end of Fabled Spring, to be clear.

If it wasn’t hard enough to find these pesky things anyway, this is buried in the flowers. Look at the text for “Fabled Spring” and it’s just underneath the “p” in “Spring”.

17. Twin trees at the spring of the sea

Spring Path in the Cobalt Coastlands is where you need to go for this one, where you’ll find a big pond (spring) and two identical trees. The Unown is hanging on the tree to the left of the cave.

18. By the grave upon the cape

What is a cape, you’re probably wondering? It’s a large outcrop of land, and it’s right near Lunker’s Lair in the Cobalt Coastlands. Go to the centre of the map, head all the way to the edge of a cliff and find some rocks that look like a grave. Just off the edge of the cliff on the mountain face is the Unown.

19. Where stick and log dam the river

In Obsidian Fieldlands there’s a location near the bottom right of the map called TideWater Dam. Where the river becomes the ocean there are sticks and stones, and the Unonwn is hid on the ocean side of that mini-dam.

20. Gaze down from atop the greatest glacier legacy

Alabaster Icelands has a location you’ll visit as part of the story called Avalugg’s Legacy. Here there are multiple pillars of ice next to a big one. You’ll need to fly to get atop this one and grab the Unown to get the 20th one. You’re nearly at the end of your Pokemon Legends Arceus Unown Locations journey!

21. The unusual stone straring out across the snowfields

Over the far right of the map on Alabaster Icelands you’ll find two smaller waterfalls just below Heart’s Crag. At the top there’s a weird looking stone, where the Unown is hiding on the back of it.

22. A withered tree on the sprawling red swamp

Crimson Mirelands is the location for this one. Head to the huge bog in the centre called “Scarlet Bog” and look for a tree sticking out of the mud. The Unown is hanging off the top branch like a cheeky sausage.

23. The left eye atop the village

Back in Jubilife Village, the main Galaxy HQ has a big fish on top of it. The left eye has an Unown on it, as well! You’ll need to go round the back by Charm Lady Lucille and use a feather ball. Aim just below the Unown to bag it easily.

24. Scale the Grandtree

This one sounds bad because it’s up a tree and there are lots of trees in Obsidian Fieldlands. However, this is “the” tree from the main story. Scale it with Sneasler and this Unown is on the first branch off the main tree.

25. Scale the frozen falls

In Alabaster Icelands, head to Icebound Falls where there’s a frozen waterfall, climb up or fly up, not all the way, to the location in our image, and grab your Unown reward.

26. A timeworn ship on a sandy shore

In the Cobalt Coastlands there’s an area that looks like a hand called “Sand’s Reach”. Just before that, there’s Deadwood Haunt, where two old ships sit beached on the sand. The first one you come across on the way there, the Unown is sat on the mast looking down at you.

27. A dead tree by the hot spring

It’s time to go back to the Alabaster Icelands and to the far left of Icepeak Camp where Snowfall Hot Spring is located. Here you’ll find some Pokemon have a nice relaxing hot spring session, and just nearby, there’s a tree without leaves that has an Unown hanging from it. It looks like you’ll need a feather ball, but a simple great ball is just fine for this one.

28. Where things hang to dry at living quarters

Go to your house. Yes, your own living quarters. Now go round th eback of your place and see the “?” hanging on your washing line. Outrageous.

Congratulations, you’ve scaled every mountain and swam every lake, and you’ve uncovered every Pokemon Legends Arceus Unown Location. Now you can sleep.