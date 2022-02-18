Horizon Forbidden West | All Cauldron locations

Some of the toughest areas in Horizon Forbidden West are the Cauldrons. Filled with machines and treacherous paths, they test players in an effort to reach the core. The rewards do outweigh the risk, though. Once completed, machines can be overridden in the wild. There’re six in total. Two of which are found while going through the main campaign (Tau and Gemini). To find them all, we’ve put together a Horizon Forbidden West Cauldron locations guide to show you where they are. We’ve also listed which machines can be overridden at each cauldron.

Horizon Forbidden West Cauldron Locations: Tau

The Plowhorn is the first machine to be unlocked, and it is part of the main campaign so you won’t need to go off and find it.

Gemini

Iota

When you initially find Iota, the panel in the ground can’t be opened. Head west and you’ll find an opening in a cave nearby. Machines unlocked to be overridden are:

Ravagers

Rollerbacks

Skydrifters

Snapmaws

Bellowbacks

Horizon Forbidden West Cauldron Locations: Mu

There’re only two machines to be unlocked for an override here. They are Fanghorns and Scrappers.

Kappa

Kappa is by far the hardest of the Cauldrons. The level recommendation is 40, but going in at 35 onwards should be fine. All the big and best machines can be unlocked for override here. They are:

Dreadwing

Slaughterspine

Slitherfang

Thunderjaw

Chi

A fair few mid-tier machines can be unlocked for override at Chi. These machines are:

Fireclaw

Scorcher

Shellsnapper

Spikesnout

Stalker

While the ability to unlock overrides becomes available, specific parts are needed from specific machines. The Fabrication Center at the base outlines the necessary items needed.